KAMES CAPITAL plc Has $33.11 Million Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,316 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.62% of Planet Fitness worth $33,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 797.0% in the third quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 39,849 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $9,789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.24, a PEG ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

