KAMES CAPITAL plc Grows Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.98% of Everbridge worth $42,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 307,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,483,000 after purchasing an additional 52,556 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 442.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 275,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 225,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 216,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after purchasing an additional 47,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVBG. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.92.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $969,927.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 11,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $1,444,135.09. Insiders sold a total of 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,008 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

