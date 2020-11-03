KAMES CAPITAL plc Decreases Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

KAMES CAPITAL plc trimmed its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 892,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,887 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned 1.98% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $37,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 73,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 75.2% during the third quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 348,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after purchasing an additional 149,430 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

In other news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $257,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 876 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $42,783.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,580 shares of company stock worth $3,007,029 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -182.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

