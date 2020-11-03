KAMES CAPITAL plc Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

KAMES CAPITAL plc cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,004 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.8% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $91,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after buying an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $417,973.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $476.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.35. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.35, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.29 and a 1-year high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.89.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

