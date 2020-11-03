KAMES CAPITAL plc Cuts Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

KAMES CAPITAL plc reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 1.4% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $68,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,113 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,536 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $233.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.66.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

