KAMES CAPITAL plc Buys 37,222 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech comprises approximately 1.6% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 1.55% of Tetra Tech worth $79,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 77.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 17,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $1,610,298.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,137,783.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,726 shares of company stock worth $10,795,063. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.30. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.56.

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

