KAMES CAPITAL plc Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.5% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $72,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.66.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $201.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

