KAMES CAPITAL plc Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $74,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $310.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.64.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

