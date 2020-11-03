KAMES CAPITAL plc Acquires Shares of 326,509 Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 326,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,628,000 after acquiring an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after acquiring an additional 855,564 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,942,000 after acquiring an additional 80,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.24 and its 200 day moving average is $142.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.