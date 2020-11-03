Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.32. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 207,266 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 129,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

