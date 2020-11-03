Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

KAI has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.75.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $120.50 on Friday. Kadant has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $127.16. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.75.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $664,090. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

