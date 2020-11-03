K12 (NYSE:LRN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut K12 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on K12 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sidoti upgraded K12 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded K12 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on K12 from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

K12 stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. K12 has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.25 million, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.64. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $370.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. K12’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that K12 will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other K12 news, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 265,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of K12 by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of K12 by 1,638.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of K12 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of K12 by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

