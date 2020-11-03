K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (KBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10th. Analysts expect K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.95 million.

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) stock opened at C$27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $293.94 million and a P/E ratio of 57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.90. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a one year low of C$23.73 and a one year high of C$46.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 251.05%.

KBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$30.50 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cormark upped their target price on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.80.

About K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

