JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS CNRAF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Vicinity Centres has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.82.
Vicinity Centres Company Profile
