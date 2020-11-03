JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CNRAF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Vicinity Centres has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.82.

Vicinity Centres Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 64 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property.

