Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Lifted to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Journey Energy stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.55.
Journey Energy Company Profile
