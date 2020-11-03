Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Lifted to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Journey Energy stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.55.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

