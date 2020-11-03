Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.74 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share.

NYSE JLL opened at $117.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.77. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

