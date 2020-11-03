JMP Securities Raises Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $143.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZEN. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $109.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.04 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $117.35.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zendesk news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $1,775,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,956,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $432,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,393.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,438 shares of company stock worth $9,771,873. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Zendesk by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

