Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pareto Securities started coverage on Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC cut Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of Hold.

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.15. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $55.86.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

