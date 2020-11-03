JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $55,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JD stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several research firms recently commented on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
