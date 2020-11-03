JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in JD.com were worth $55,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD stock opened at $82.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on JD.com from $66.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

