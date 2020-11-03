Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Barclays

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target increased by Barclays from $225.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.23% from the stock’s previous close.
JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.35.
Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $156.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.01.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
