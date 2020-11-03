Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $233.00 at Barclays

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target increased by Barclays from $225.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.23% from the stock’s previous close.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.35.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $86.88 and a 1-year high of $156.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.01.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total transaction of $638,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,814 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

