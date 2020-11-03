Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given New $195.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $156.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,149,629.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $67,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,418,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,374. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 951.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,725 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,187 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.