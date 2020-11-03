James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JRVR. TheStreet upgraded James River Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded James River Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on James River Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

JRVR opened at $47.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. James River Group has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.94 and a beta of 0.56.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $177.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in James River Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,772,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,241,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 94,055 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 247,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 125,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

