Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Square by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Square by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Square by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $155.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.47. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $193.44. The stock has a market cap of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 250.37 and a beta of 2.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SQ. Oppenheimer raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

In other Square news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $29,958,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,858,216.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 685,877 shares of company stock worth $111,603,815. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.