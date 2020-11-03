Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.39.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,947.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,498. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

