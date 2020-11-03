Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth $59,000. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,700 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.44 per share, for a total transaction of $349,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,596.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,700 shares of company stock worth $981,768. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $127.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

