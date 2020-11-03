Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 580 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Target by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Target by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,084,422 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

NYSE TGT opened at $154.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.81. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

