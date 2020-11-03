Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 5,218 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,514 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

