Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 175.9% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 20,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Union Pacific stock opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $210.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.80 and a 200 day moving average of $178.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

