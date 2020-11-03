Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 272 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.0% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock worth $127,866,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

