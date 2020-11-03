Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,578 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 0.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after buying an additional 136,388 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 82.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after buying an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 13.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,446,000 after purchasing an additional 186,051 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stryker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,556,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $280,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 55.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.85.

Stryker stock opened at $202.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.60 and a 200-day moving average of $195.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $227.39.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

