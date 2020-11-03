Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 222 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,299,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 18.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 141,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 4,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.14. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

