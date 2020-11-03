Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 159,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in CSX by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,729,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,420,000 after purchasing an additional 179,106 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 175,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after acquiring an additional 40,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in CSX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CSX stock opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

