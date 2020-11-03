Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

