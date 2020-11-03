Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 1,180 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.2% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

