Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 8.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 76,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,760 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $163.27 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $171.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.23.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

