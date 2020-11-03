Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.5% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $252,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Target by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Target by 13.2% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,077 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $154.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $167.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.31 and its 200 day moving average is $132.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

