Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,159,000 after purchasing an additional 699,987 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 60.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after buying an additional 32,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.