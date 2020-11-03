Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,480,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 100,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,183,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,754,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $298.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.45 and a 12-month high of $340.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.59 and a 200-day moving average of $284.95.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.