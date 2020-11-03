Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 371 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $112,871,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 882.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,380,000 after acquiring an additional 303,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

Shares of FDX opened at $266.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $293.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total value of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock worth $29,380,552 over the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

