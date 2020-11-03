Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 42.4% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 13.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Sysco by 5.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sysco by 9.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 287.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 690,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,940,000 after purchasing an additional 512,054 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.