Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 144 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN opened at $145.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $6,415,883.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,226 shares of company stock worth $20,747,009 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.