Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,534 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,514. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

