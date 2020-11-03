Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after acquiring an additional 696,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 142.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,112 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 274.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.69.

NYSE ABBV opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 5,561.40% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

