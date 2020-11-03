Jacobi Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,102,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 310,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 118,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

ORCL stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

