Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $602,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,708,000 after buying an additional 81,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.16.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

