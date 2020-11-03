Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 575,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 48,972 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.