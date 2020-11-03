Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $10,977,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $4,701,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $67,210,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $437,680,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WTRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.