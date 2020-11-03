Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $998,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of DUK opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.87. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.