Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $998,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,905,000 after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,460,000 after purchasing an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after buying an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.82 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

