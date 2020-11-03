Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth $112,871,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after acquiring an additional 409,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $299,953,000 after acquiring an additional 393,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FedEx by 882.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,898 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,380,000 after acquiring an additional 303,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock worth $29,380,552. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $266.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $293.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.